Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises past 1.3550 as US–Japan trade deal fuels risk-on rally

GBP/USD rises past 1.3550 as US–Japan trade deal fuels risk-on rally
The GBP/USD rose more than 0.30% on Wednesday, boosted by an upbeat risk appetite following the announcement of the US-Japan trade deal, which increased demand for high-beta currencies like the British Pound and other commodity currencies. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3574, having hit a daily low of 1.3515. Read More...
Pound Sterling gains against USD despite US-Japan trade agreement confirmation
The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains against its peers, except antipodeans, on Wednesday. The British currency attracts bids even as United Kingdom (UK) fiscal risks have resurfaced, following the government borrowings report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. Read More...
GBP/USD extends upside above 1.3500 on risk-on sentiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, approaches 1.1760
EUR/USD now manages to trim part of its initial losses and embarks on a move toward the 1.1750 zone following progress in the US-EU trade agreement, according to FT on Wednesday. The pair’s price action, in the meantime, comes on the back of a vacillating mood in the US Dollar, as traders continue to assess the recently announced US-Japan trade deal.
GBP/USD rises to daily peaks near 1.3560
GBP/USD continues its weekly climb north of 1.3500 on Wednesday. Indeed, Cable's third daily advance in a row comes amid irresolute developments in the Greenback as investors examine the newly signed trade agreement between the US and Japan.
Gold deflates to two-day lows, breaches below $3,400
Gold now intensifies its daily decline and returns to the sub-$3,400 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday. The yellow metal faces further selling pressure in response to mitigated trade concerns, all following the US-Japan trade deal and positive developments surrounding a potential US-EU agreement.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP show weakness, but rising Open Interest depicts bullish speculation
Cryptocurrencies are showing signs of weakness overall, with leading assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, edging lower at the time of writing on Wednesday. A 3.5% decline in the total market capitalization to $3.9 trillion over the past 24 hours underscores the overhead pressure possibly due to profit-taking.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.