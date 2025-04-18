Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as the US Dollar comes under pressure

GBP/USD hovers near six-month highs, 1.3300, eyes on US-UK trade discussions
GBP/USD continues its upward momentum from April 8, trading near 1.3280 during Friday's Asian session. The pair is buoyed by a weakening US Dollar (USD), as concerns grow over the economic impact of tariffs on the United States. While market participants monitor developments in US trade talks, trading activity is expected to remain light due to the Good Friday holiday.
The USD found some support after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who cautioned that a sluggish economy coupled with persistent inflation could challenge the Fed’s dual mandate and increase stagflation risks. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in around 86 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025, with the first expected in July. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3250 after mixed US economic data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after United States (US) economic data suggested that the labor market remains solid, while housing data was mixed. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3250, up 0.11%.
The US economic docket was slightly busy with the release of Initial Jobless Claims, which came below estimates, a positive reading for the jobs market. Claims in the week ending April 12 rose by 215K, down from 224K, beneath forecasts of 225K. Read more...
GBP is consolidating recent rally – Scotiabank
Pound Sterling (GBP) is entering Thursday’s American session flat against the US Dollar (USD) with relative gains against all of the G-10 currencies with the exception of Swedish Krona (SEK) and Norwegian Krone (NOK), Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
"The absence of domestic data releases and central bank events leaves the pound vulnerable to trading on broader developments and the market tone, with some risk from the ECB as well. We see the balance of risk as being tilted to the upside, and remain bullish GBP from a longer-term perspective." Read more...
AUD/USD strengthens as Trump confirms talks with China
The Australian Dollar extends its rally, with the AUD/USD gaining ground as the US Dollar weakens amid growing concerns over the economic impact of tariffs on the United States. Market participants are closely monitoring developments in US trade negotiations, although trading activity is expected to be subdued due to the Good Friday holiday.
USD/JPY weakens below 142.50 as Japanese CPI came in at 3.6% YoY in March
The USD/JPY pair softens to near 142.25 in a thin trading volume session on Friday. The US Dollar edges lower against the Japanese Yen amid concerns over the economic impact of tariffs.
Gold price loses momentum on profit-taking
Gold price holds steady on Friday after retreating from an all-time high of $3,358 as investors book profits during a long Easter weekend. Significant uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports into the US and ongoing geopolitical tensions could underpin the Gold price.
Ethereum ETFs total net assets plummet over 60%; Justin Sun says he won't sell ETH
Ethereum traded just below $1,600 on Thursday following a 60% plunge in the total net assets of US spot Ether ETFs. Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun said that he won't sell his ETH holdings despite the sustained downtrend in the top altcoin’s price.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
