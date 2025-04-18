Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as the US Dollar comes under pressure

GBP/USD hovers near six-month highs, 1.3300, eyes on US-UK trade discussions

GBP/USD continues its upward momentum from April 8, trading near 1.3280 during Friday's Asian session. The pair is buoyed by a weakening US Dollar (USD), as concerns grow over the economic impact of tariffs on the United States. While market participants monitor developments in US trade talks, trading activity is expected to remain light due to the Good Friday holiday.

The USD found some support after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who cautioned that a sluggish economy coupled with persistent inflation could challenge the Fed’s dual mandate and increase stagflation risks. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in around 86 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025, with the first expected in July. Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3250 after mixed US economic data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains steady against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after United States (US) economic data suggested that the labor market remains solid, while housing data was mixed. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3250, up 0.11%.

The US economic docket was slightly busy with the release of Initial Jobless Claims, which came below estimates, a positive reading for the jobs market. Claims in the week ending April 12 rose by 215K, down from 224K, beneath forecasts of 225K. Read more...

GBP is consolidating recent rally – Scotiabank

Pound Sterling (GBP) is entering Thursday’s American session flat against the US Dollar (USD) with relative gains against all of the G-10 currencies with the exception of Swedish Krona (SEK) and Norwegian Krone (NOK), Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

"The absence of domestic data releases and central bank events leaves the pound vulnerable to trading on broader developments and the market tone, with some risk from the ECB as well. We see the balance of risk as being tilted to the upside, and remain bullish GBP from a longer-term perspective." Read more...