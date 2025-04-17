Pound set to end week positively as US Jobless Claims beat, Housing Data sends mixed signals.

US jobless claims drop to 215K, below estimates, reinforcing a resilient labor market outlook.

Strong UK wage growth contrasts with cooling inflation, keeping BoE rate cut speculation alive post-Easter.

The Pound Sterling remained steady against the US Dollar on Thursday after US economic data suggested that the labor market remains solid, while housing data was mixed. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3250 up 0.11%.

GBP/USD edges up on thin trading and solid US labor data; UK markets brace for extended Easter closure

The US economic docket was slightly busy with the release of Initial Jobless Claims, which came below estimates, a positive reading for the jobs market. Claims in the week ending April 12 rose by 215K, down from 224K, beneath forecasts of 225K.

Regarding housing data, Building Permits grew 1.6%, from 1.459 million to 1.482 million, above estimates of 1.45 million. Nevertheless, Housing Starts disappointed investors, falling from 1.494 million to 1.324 million.

Across the pond UK economic data showed that growth is increasing, and wages remain strong. Meanwhile, inflation data suggests the Bank of England (BoE) could lower borrowing costs.

In the meantime, the GBP/USD could remain trading choppy amid thin volume conditions. UK markets are closed on Friday and Monday for an extended Easter break.

Ahead this week, the US economic docket will feature further Fed speeches.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD is set to extend its rally, but it will most likely remain below the weekly high of 1.3291 set on April 16, as investors head into the Easter break, affecting trading volumes. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests further upside, buyers need to reclaim 1.3300 to challenge the October 1, 2024 peak at 1.3389, ahead of 1.34.

For a bearish continuation, traders need to push GBP/USD below the 1.3200 figure, to test April’s 15 low of 1.3163.