Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD returns to 1.3900

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Dead-cat bounce? Pound at the mercy of Powell

Inflation is everywhere – that is the notion after both the US and the UK have reported higher-than-expected price rises. However, the increases are boosted by transitory factors on both sides of the pond, and what matters is what policymakers think about it.

The latest GBP/USD move is to the upside, stemming from Britain's report of a 2.5% increase in the Consumer Price Index, higher than expected. However, these were boosted by second-hand cars, footwear, clothing and restaurant prices – all related to the reopening. Core CPI is up 2.3% YoY in June, also above estimates. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD analysis: Returns to 1.3900

The GBP/USD traded with high volatility due to the US CPI release on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, the rate had recovered and appeared to be set for another test of the resistance zone above the 1.3900 mark.

In the case that the rate passes the resistance of the 1.3900 mark, the GBP/USD would find resistance in the 1.3950 mark and afterwards the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3963. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD spikes to 1.3900 neighbourhood amid notable USD weakness

The intraday USD selling picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily tops, closer to the 1.3900 mark in the last hour.

The pair caught some aggressive bids near the 1.3800 level on Wednesday and has now recovered its weekly losses recorded over the past two trading sessions. The British pound found some support following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This, along with the emergence of some heavy selling around the US dollar, contributed to the GBP/USD pair's strong intraday positive move. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3882
Today Daily Change 0.0070
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.3812
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3867
Daily SMA50 1.4018
Daily SMA100 1.3941
Daily SMA200 1.3683
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3905
Previous Daily Low 1.38
Previous Weekly High 1.3908
Previous Weekly Low 1.3742
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3865
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3773
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3734
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3668
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3878
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3944
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3983

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell

EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell

EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data

GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets

XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets

Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.

Gold News

Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely

Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely

Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.

Read more

Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion

Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures