Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats to 1.3780 area with markets bracing

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3780 area with markets bracing for the Fed

The Pound is trimming gains against the US Dollar on Wednesday, trading a few pips above 1.3780 at the time of writing, down from its highest levels in more than 4 years, at 1.3868. The Greenback has regained some of the ground lost over the last few days, as investors scale down USD shorts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision.

US President Trump’s comments, praising the current U.S. dollar value on Tuesday, added pressure on a currency that was already on the ropes. The US’s erratic trade policies, growing government spending, and the attacks on the Fed have undermined the Dollar, which has lost nearly 3.5% in just over a week. Read more...

GBP/USD soars amid Greenback collapse, breaches four-year highs

GBP/USD is well on its way to a second straight week of strong gains as the US Dollar (USD) gives up the ghost on the back of ongoing trade war rhetoric undercutting the Greenback’s strength. The Pound Sterling is on pace to close in the green for a third straight month against the US Dollar, as the pace of Cable gains continues to pick up the pace and hit multi-year highs.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its first rate decision of the year on Wednesday, with no change expected. Investor focus will be on forward guidance, particularly signals around the timing of potential rate cuts. Futures markets currently price in two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2026. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

