GBP/USD retreats to 1.3780 area with markets bracing for the Fed

The Pound is trimming gains against the US Dollar on Wednesday, trading a few pips above 1.3780 at the time of writing, down from its highest levels in more than 4 years, at 1.3868. The Greenback has regained some of the ground lost over the last few days, as investors scale down USD shorts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision.



US President Trump’s comments, praising the current U.S. dollar value on Tuesday, added pressure on a currency that was already on the ropes. The US’s erratic trade policies, growing government spending, and the attacks on the Fed have undermined the Dollar, which has lost nearly 3.5% in just over a week.

Fewer jobs and higher prices hurt US consumer's sentiment

US economic data added pressure on the US Dollar on Tuesday. The Conference Board’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell to an 11-year low on concerns about jobs and higher prices, while the ADP weekly report revealed that net employment creation slowed down for the third consecutive time in the week of January 3.



Investors' focus shifts now to the Fed’s monetary policy decision. The bank is almost certain to leave interest rates unchanged and to hint at a steady monetary policy in the near term. Trump, however, might be tempted to attract attention by disclosing the name of Chairman Powell’s replacement at the end of his term in May.



The British Pound, on the contrary, has been in a positive trend, underpinned by the strong retail consumption and business activity data seen last week, while the strong Shop Prices Index released on Tuesday provided additional support this week.