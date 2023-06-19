Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from the highest levels since April 2022

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable sellers approach 1.2800 on bearish Pennant confirmation
GBP/USD sellers prod intraday low of around 1.2810 heading into Monday’s London open, printing the first daily loss in five at the highest levels in 14 months.
In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the downside break of a bearish pennant chart formation amid downbeat signals from the MACD and the RSI (14) technical indicators. Read more...
GBP/USD hovers near its highest level since April 2022, remains below mid-1.2800s
The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades just below mid-1.2800s, near its highest level since April 2022 during the Asian session.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative outperformance in the wake of expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will continue with its policy tightening to stop inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. In fact, the BoE is universally anticipated to hike the benchmark rates by 25 bps on Thursday, to 4.75% or the highest since April 2008. Moreover, the markets are pricing in the possibility of a bigger, 50 bps lift-off, which, along with subdued US Dollar price action, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2817
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2492
|Daily SMA100
|1.2324
|Daily SMA200
|1.2045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2768
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
