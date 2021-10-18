Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from 1.3760 to 1.3710 despite increasing bets of a BoE’s hike rate

GBP/USD Forecast: Will the British pound look past Brexit developments?

GBP/USD has been moving in an ascending channel since late September. UK's Frost says there is still a gap between the EU and the UK negotiating positions. Near-term technical outlook points to additional gains as long as 1.3700 support holds. The GBP/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the previous week despite the dollar's resilience and has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3700 on Monday. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating under new one-month high

Cable is consolidating under new one-month high (1.3773) in early Monday, following last week’s 0.55% advance and weekly close above double-Fibo barriers at 1.3721 (61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3731 (61.8% of 1.4249/1.3411) that generated bullish signal. The sentiment remains strong  as hopes for BoE rate hike as early as November were boosted by hawkish comments from Governor Bailey, who said that the central bank is gearing up for the first rate hike after pandemic on mounting inflation risk. Read more...

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3760 to 1.3710 despite increasing bets of a BoE’s hike rate

The British pound declines despite BoE’s Governor Bailey hawkish comments. The market sentiment is downbeat, as European stocks print losses, like US stocks, except for the Nasdaq. BoE’s Andrew Bailey said that central banks need to prevent higher inflation expectations from becoming permanent. The British pound is sliding during the New York session, down some  0.23%, is trading at 1.3712 at the 2time of writing. Surging energy prices, higher inflationary pressures witnessed on the last CPI readings in developed country’s economies, and central banks tightening monetary policy dented the market sentiment. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.373
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3744
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3617
Daily SMA50 1.3719
Daily SMA100 1.382
Daily SMA200 1.3846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3773
Previous Daily Low 1.3668
Previous Weekly High 1.3773
Previous Weekly Low 1.3568
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3578
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3894

 

 

Latest Forex News

