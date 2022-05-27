GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers need to defend 1.2600 to remain in control
GBP/USD has erased its daily gains after having advanced to a monthly high of 1.2667 earlier in the day. The pair faces key support at 1.2600 and buyers could struggle to dominate the price action in case this level turns into resistance.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fueled GBP/USD's upside in the second half of the week. The improving market mood made it difficult for the dollar to stay resilient against its rivals and the US Dollar Index fell to its weakest level since late April below 102.00. Read more...
GBP/USD retreated from one-month peak, still well bid above 1.2600 amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains to a one-month low and was seen trading near the 1.2625-1.2620 area, up 0.25% during the early European session.
The pair gained positive traction for the third successive day on Friday - also marking the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven - and confirmed a bullish breakout through the 1.2600 mark. The momentum pushed spot prices to the highest level since April 26 and was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Read more...
GBP/USD holds near one-month highs in 1.2600s pre-US Core PCE data release
Though the pair has now handed back most of the gains it made during the Asia Pacific session, GBP/USD continues to trade slightly in the green and supported to the north of the 1.2600 level on Friday. FX market conditions have been fairly subdued in recent hours ahead of the release of key US Core PCE inflation data for April that, if it shows an easing of price pressures, could contribute to a continuation of recent USD weakening if it contributes to the “inflation has peaked” narrative and thus triggers a further paring back on Fed tightening bets. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2433
|Daily SMA50
|1.2787
|Daily SMA100
|1.3118
|Daily SMA200
|1.3338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2621
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2217
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
