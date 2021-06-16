Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined around the monthly bottom

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD retreats towards monthly bottom below 1.4100, focus UK CPI, Jerome Powell

GBP/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.4077 within a choppy range below 1.4100 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped to the lowest in a month the previous day before bouncing off 1.4034. However, chatters surrounding UK’s covid conditions and Brexit woes join the pre-data/event cautious sentiment to weigh on the quote of late.

GBP/USD

Today last price 1.4070
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.4082
 
Daily SMA20 1.4151
Daily SMA50 1.401
Daily SMA100 1.3932
Daily SMA200 1.3582
 
Previous Daily High 1.4129
Previous Daily Low 1.4034
Previous Weekly High 1.4191
Previous Weekly Low 1.4073
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.407
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3987
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4223

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080

The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. On the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair has been pressurized near the 1.4225 mark, with the formation of multiple tops in the region. The pair closed below the 1.4100 key psychological mark for the first time since May 17.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

