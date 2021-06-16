Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined around the monthly bottom

GBP/USD retreats towards monthly bottom below 1.4100, focus UK CPI, Jerome Powell
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.4077 within a choppy range below 1.4100 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped to the lowest in a month the previous day before bouncing off 1.4034. However, chatters surrounding UK’s covid conditions and Brexit woes join the pre-data/event cautious sentiment to weigh on the quote of late.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4070
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.4082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4151
|Daily SMA50
|1.401
|Daily SMA100
|1.3932
|Daily SMA200
|1.3582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4129
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4223
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. On the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair has been pressurized near the 1.4225 mark, with the formation of multiple tops in the region. The pair closed below the 1.4100 key psychological mark for the first time since May 17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
