Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from one-month high

GBP/USD dribbles around mid-1.2100s as UK Budget, US Retail Sales loom
GBP/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.2150-60 during early Wednesday. That said, the Cable pair traders await the key UK Budget Report, as well as the US Retail Sales for February, amid mixed sentiment and sluggish markets.
It should be noted that the mostly mixed UK data and a lack of hawkish bias surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) seem to weigh on the GBP/USD prices amid the cautious mood ahead of an important event. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.2135 break and UK Budget
GBP/USD bears struggle to keep the reins, after entering the ring the previous day, as the quote stays depressed around 1.2160 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair grinds near the short-term key support confluence as traders await the UK Finance Minister (Chancellor) Jeremy Hunt’s annual budget speech.
Apart from the convergence of the 50-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the GBP/USD pair’s upside from November 2022 to February 2023, around 1.2135, the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, also favor the Cable pair buyers. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6700 on mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is holding gains while below the 0.6700 level following the release of the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
USD/JPY scales to near 134.50 on dovish BoJ minutes, spotlight shifts to US Retail Sales
The USD/JPY pair is approaching 134.50 amid the release of the dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ) minutes for the monetary policy meeting, announced last week on March 09. The last monetary policy announcement by ex-BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda lacked surprises.
Gold eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed
Gold price remains depressed after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. The bright metal remains down for the second consecutive day in the last five as the US Dollar traces upbeat Treasury bond yields to pare the week-start losses ahead of the key United States data.
Filecoin explodes by almost 18% following the launch of Filecoin Virtual Machine
Filecoin marked a new milestone in its roadmap as the blockchain launched its very own Virtual Machine on Tuesday, bringing about a crucial change to the network. Kicking in the final step in the “Filecoin Masterplan”, Filecoin Virtual Machine intends to bring large-scale computation and unlock open data economy for web3.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.