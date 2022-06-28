GBP/USD approaches 1.2300 as Brexit woes battle softer USD ahead of US Consumer Confidence

GBP/USD grinds higher around the intraday top near 1.2285, following a sluggish start to the week, as buyers cheer the US dollar weakness during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair ignores recent negative news surrounding Brexit, as well as the UK’s political jitters. That said, the UK policymakers in the House of Commons voted in favor of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) Bill late Monday. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2275
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2266
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2356
Daily SMA50 1.2467
Daily SMA100 1.2859
Daily SMA200 1.3184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2332
Previous Daily Low 1.2238
Previous Weekly High 1.2324
Previous Weekly Low 1.2161
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2274
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.232
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2414

 

GBP/USD outlook: Directionless mode extends, awaiting fresh signal

Cable enters the US session on Monday in red after short-lived rally, inspired by renewed risk mode, pushed the price to a ten-day high in early European trading. The price remains within the range which extends into sixth consecutive day, defining near-term price action as directionless, capped by daily Kijun-sen and supported by daily Tenkan-sen, after the action repeatedly failed to register a clear break on either side.

