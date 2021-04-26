Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regained traction

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to extend gains as Brexit, vaccines and BOE are all pound-positive
Another day, another scandal for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly said he would prefer seeing bodies pile up than impose a new lockdown – a claim Downing Street strongly denies. For sterling, Johnson's Brexit actions matter more and they are pound-positive.
The EU and the UK are reportedly negotiating a quid pro quo deal on dealing with trade in Northern Ireland. Brussels has made new offers to London, potentially allowing for a breakthrough that could resolve issues and allow for more fluid commerce. While COVID-19 is the overwhelming economic issue, leftovers from Brexit remain a drag on the British economy and any progress could add another boost. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Sterling regained traction but continues to move within daily cloud
Cable extended Friday’s bounce and rose above 1.39 mark in early European trading on Monday but continues to trade within daily cloud (1.3844/1.3957) which started to narrow and will twist later this week.
Break of cloud top would generate bullish signal for renewed attack at psychological 1.40 barrier, above which the pound last traded two months ago. Revived bullish momentum and daily moving averages in positive setup underpin fresh advance, but mixed fundamentals sour the sentiment. Read more...
GBP/USD: Three British developments set to boost sterling
GBP/USD has been rising as the safe-haven dollar retreats from its highs. Optimism about the NI protocol, Britain's vaccine milestone, and bullish BoE comments may boost sterling, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXstreet, reports.
“The EU and the UK are reportedly negotiating a quid pro quo deal on dealing with trade in Northern Ireland. Brussels has made new offers to London, potentially allowing for a breakthrough that could resolve issues and allow for more fluid commerce. Leftovers from Brexit remain a drag on the British economy and any progress could add another boost.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3815
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?