GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to extend gains as Brexit, vaccines and BOE are all pound-positive

- GBP/USD has been rising as the safe-haven dollar retreats from its highs.
- Optimism about the NI protocol, Britain's vaccine milestone and bullish BOE comments may boost sterling.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to more gains for cable.
Another day, another scandal for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly said he would prefer seeing bodies pile up than impose a new lockdown – a claim Downing Street strongly denies. For sterling, Johnson's Brexit actions matter more and they are pound-positive.
The EU and the UK are reportedly negotiating a quid pro quo deal on dealing with trade in Northern Ireland. Brussels has made new offers to London, potentially allowing for a breakthrough that could resolve issues and allow for more fluid commerce. While COVID-19 is the overwhelming economic issue, leftovers from Brexit remain a drag on the British economy and any progress could add another boost.
Sterling benefited from Britain's rapid immunization effort, which hit a significant milestone – over 50% of the population received at least one jab. This headline, alongside the ongoing fall in cases, is helping the pound despite worries about India's out-of-control covid situation. The UK, the US and other countries have offered aid – also of self-interest, as falling demand from Asia could hurt the global recovery.
Another reason to be bullish on the pound comes from the Bank of England. Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said that he sees "very rapid" growth at least during the next couple of quarters. Will Britain's bounce-back match America's?
US Durable Goods Orders figures for March are due out on Monday, and economists expect a substantial increase of 2.5% after a fall in February. However, after the world's largest economy's statistics beat estimates in other releases, a faster growth rate cannot be ruled out. The publication feeds into Thursday's Gross Domestic Product data and is also watched by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed is set to leave its policy unchanged and could begin laying the groundwork for reducing its bond purchases – something that would boost the dollar. However, the upbeat mood currently weighs on the greenback, which serves as a safe-haven currency.
All in all, fundamentals point to further upside, at least on Monday.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has recaptured the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and momentum has nearly flipped to the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is significantly below 70, thus far from overbought conditions.
Above the daily high of 1.3930, the next resistance line to watch is 1.3950, which held GBP/USD down last week. It is followed by 1.4010, the stubborn April high.
Support awaits at 1.3880, a swing high from last week, followed by 1.3860 and 1.3820.
More GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Taper tantrum? Powell may push sterling off the cliff
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?