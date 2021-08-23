Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level
The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby. Buyers ignored mixed UK data, as the August Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 60.1 while the services Index came in at 55.5, the latter missing expectations and well below the previous one. Read more...
GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a test of 1.3800
GBP/USD bears lurking below 1.3800 as focus stays on the US dollar. Risk sentiment remains fragile despite a recent spike in positive sentiment. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3724, up 0.77% after rallying from a low of 1.3606 to score a high of 1.3725. Risk sentiment across markets has picked up benefitting currencies correlated to risk such as sterling and weighing on the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1.3622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3839
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3602
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
GBP/USD Forecast: Only a gasp of air before losing 1.36? Why bears may take back control
GBP/USD has bounced off the lows as investors speculate the Fed delays tapering. Elevated UK covid cases and mixed data could drag sterling back down. Monday's four-hour chart is showing cable is not oversold anymore. Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce." Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
