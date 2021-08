Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD has bounced off the lows as investors speculate the Fed delays tapering . Elevated UK covid cases and mixed data could drag sterling back down. Monday's four-hour chart is showing cable is not oversold anymore. Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce." Read more...

GBP/USD bears lurking below 1.3800 as focus stays on the US dollar. Risk sentiment remains fragile despite a recent spike in positive sentiment . GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3724, up 0.77% after rallying from a low of 1.3606 to score a high of 1.3725. Risk sentiment across markets has picked up benefitting currencies correlated to risk such as sterling and weighing on the US dollar. Read more...

The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby . Buyers ignored mixed UK data, as the August Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 60.1 while the services Index came in at 55.5, the latter missing expectations and well below the previous one. Read more...

