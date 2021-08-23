Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby. Buyers ignored mixed UK data, as the August Markit Manufacturing PMI printed 60.1 while the services Index came in at 55.5, the latter missing expectations and well below the previous one. Read more...

GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a test of 1.3800

GBP/USD bears lurking below 1.3800 as focus stays on the US dollar. Risk sentiment remains fragile despite a recent spike in positive sentiment. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3724, up 0.77% after rallying from a low of 1.3606 to score a high of 1.3725. Risk sentiment across markets has picked up benefitting currencies correlated to risk such as sterling and weighing on the US dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3725
Today Daily Change 0.0103
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 1.3622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3839
Daily SMA50 1.3846
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3792
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3648
Previous Daily Low 1.3602
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3578
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3554
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3646
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.367
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3693

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Only a gasp of air before losing 1.36? Why bears may take back control

GBP/USD has bounced off the lows as investors speculate the Fed delays tapering. Elevated UK covid cases and mixed data could drag sterling back down. Monday's four-hour chart is showing cable is not oversold anymore. Fresh energy on Monday morning? Pound bulls may find the dollar's decline cheerful, but it may be insufficient to lift GBP/USD back its pre-crash highs. The current move could turn into a mere "dead-cat bounce." Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1750 the corrective advance is losing steam

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1750 the corrective advance is losing steam

EUR/USD topped 1.1749 on Monday, underpinned by the positive tone of global equities and despite tepid EU and US data. The worsening US economic situation puts tapering speculation on hold.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD: Recovery stalling at a critical Fibonacci level

The British Pound was among the most benefited currencies from the broad dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD recovering up to 1.3732 and finishing the day nearby. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely

XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely

Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.

Gold News

Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K

Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K

BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.

Read more

CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs

CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs

Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures