Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ready to break beyond 1.3745

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month top on clearing 1.3745/50 resistance

GBP/USD takes the bids near the yearly top, also the highest since May 2018, around 1.3750 amid Wednesday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the cable marks an uptick beyond the one-week-old horizontal resistance.

Although clearance of short-term upside hurdle and bullish MACD suggests further upside of the quote, nearly overbought RSI conditions may push the GBP/USD buyers to wait for a clear break of 1.3750 before taking fresh long positions.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls hold the grip, 1.3800 at sight

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3744, flirting with the yearly high and holding nearby as the day comes to an end. The pound got boosted by better than expected UK employment data, as the ILO unemployment rate came in at 5% for the three months to November. The December Claimant Count Change resulted at 7K much better than the 35K anticipated, while average earnings rose by more than anticipated, including and excluding bonus, up by 3.6% in the three months to November.

Read More ...