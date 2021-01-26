GBP/USD Current price: 1.3729
- UK employment data came in better than anticipated, backed the pound.
- The number of new coronavirus contagions in the UK keeps retreating.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish and ready to break beyond 1.3745.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3744, flirting with the yearly high and holding nearby as the day comes to an end. The pound got boosted by better than expected UK employment data, as the ILO unemployment rate came in at 5% for the three months to November. The December Claimant Count Change resulted at 7K much better than the 35K anticipated, while average earnings rose by more than anticipated, including and excluding bonus, up by 3.6% in the three months to November.
The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday, with the focus on US Durable Goods Orders, and the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, although the Fed is not expected to surprise. The number of new coronavirus contagions in the UK continues decreasing, as the country reported 20,089 cases this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds on to gains, trading around 1.3730. The near-term picture is bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has advanced above all of its moving averages, which remain directionless. Technical indicators hold well into positive ground, partially losing their bullish strength. Renewed buying interest beyond 1.3745, the year high, should open the doors for a steeper advance regardless of the market’s sentiment.
Support levels: 1.3695 1.3650 1.3605
Resistance levels: 1.3745 1.3790 1.3840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
