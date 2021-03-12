Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reached 1.4000 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark
A weaker dollar helped GBP/USD reach 1.3986, its highest for this week, with the pair holding on to gains at the end of the American session. The pair surged on the back of sub-1.50% 10-year Treasury yields, as the latter fell to 1.475% ahead of the opening. The greenback remained under pressure despite the latter recovered to 1.52%.
The UK published the February RICS Housing Price Balance, which beat expectations by printing at 52%. This Friday, the kingdom will release January Industrial Production, foreseen at -4% YoY, and the monthly Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at -4.9% from 1.2% in January. The country will also unveil the January Trade Balance. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Reached 1.4000 mark
At midnight to Friday, the GBP/USD reached the resistance of the 1.4000 mark. This level provided resistance and the currency exchange rate retreated. By the middle of the day's trading, the retracement down had reached the combined support of the channel up pattern and the 55-hour simple moving averages.
The channel's line and the 55-hour SMA were most likely going to provide support and cause another test of the resistance of the 1.4000 level. If the 1.4000 level would get passed, the rate could aim at the 1.4100 mark. Read more...
GBP/USD dives to session lows, around 1.3900 mark amid notable USD demand
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing sustained weakness below the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's strong positive move of around 200 pips and faced rejection near the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid resurgent US dollar demand. The US Treasury bond yields resumed their climb on the last trading day of the week and assisted the USD to regain positive traction. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1.3992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3948
|Daily SMA50
|1.3781
|Daily SMA100
|1.3538
|Daily SMA200
|1.3197
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4095
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.