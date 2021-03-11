GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3980
- UK monthly GDP is foreseen at -4.9% in February, down from 1.2% in the previous month.
- Industrial Production in the UK is foreseen contracting 4% YoY in January.
- GBP/USD poised to extend its advance in the near term beyond 1.4000.
A weaker dollar helped GBP/USD reach 1.3986, its highest for this week, with the pair holding on to gains at the end of the American session. The pair surged on the back of sub-1.50% 10-year Treasury yields, as the latter fell to 1.475% ahead of the opening. The greenback remained under pressure despite the latter recovered to 1.52%.
The UK published the February RICS Housing Price Balance, which beat expectations by printing at 52%. This Friday, the kingdom will release January Industrial Production, foreseen at -4% YoY, and the monthly Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at -4.9% from 1.2% in January. The country will also unveil the January Trade Balance.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has room to extend its advance, as the 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above its 100 SMA for the first time in a week. The moving average remains directionless, but the 20 SMA advances below it. In the meantime, the Momentum aims to resume its advance while the RSI stabilizes near overbought readings, supporting a bullish continuation in the near-term.
Support levels: 1.3930 1.3890 1.3845
Resistance levels: 1.4000 1.4045 1.4090
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.