GBP/USD plummets to fresh 22-month lows and hovers around 1.2450s after US data
The British pound keeps plunging, extending its April monthly fall to 5.43%, and it is approaching the 1.2400 figure on Thursday amidst an upbeat tilted mood, despite that some US and European indices record losses. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2440. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Potential for a rebound above 1.2600 on weak US GDP
After having dropped below 1.2500 for the first time since July 2020 in the early European morning, GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily losses to turn positive on the day above 1.2550. The pair remains oversold in the near term and an extended correction could be witnessed in case the greenback loses its strength on an uninspiring growth report. Read more...
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
GBP/USD is still rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2615 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2265 Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD records a fresh two-month low but jumps towards 0.7100s as Australian PPI looms
AUD/USD is losing some ground after on Wednesday, AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD bears pile into critical monthly territory, but is parity a reality just now?
EUR/USD remains in the red despite a pick-up in global shares. The single currency is taking some of the brunt due to the volatility in the forex space following the Bank of Japan's dovish announcements and a subsequent dash for the US dollar.
Gold advances towards $1,900 as DXY steadies, Michigan CSI eyed
Gold Price has rebounded sharply after hitting a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday. The rebound in the gold prices looks very confident, which claims the availability of responsive buyers who found the precious metal a value bet near the $1,870s area.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.