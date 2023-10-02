Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plummets to eight-month-low on weak UK data, strong US Dollar

GBP/USD plummets to eight-month-low on weak UK data, strong US Dollar

The British Pound (GBP) tanks more than 100 pips versus the US Dollar (USD), after hitting a daily high of 1.2219. Nevertheless, offers at around 1.2200 sent the GBP/USD plummeting to a new eight-month low at around the 1.2080s area. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling recovery falters as UK factory activities continues losing spell

The Pound Sterling (GBP) surrendered gains as the S&P Global reported a contraction in the United Kingdom's Manufacturing PMI for the 14th time in a row and the US Dollar rebounded ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Jerome Powell's speech.. The GBP/USD pair is struggling to improve the United Kingdom’s learning curve in handling the repercussions of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE has paused its policy-tightening spell after raising them to 5.25% to safeguard the economy from further slowdown. Read More...
 

GBP/USD now faces some consolidation – UOB

In the view of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, GBP/USD could now trade between 1.2100 and 1.2380 in the next few weeks. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2088
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 1.2199
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2374
Daily SMA50 1.2589
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2272
Previous Daily Low 1.218
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2126
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2346

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

