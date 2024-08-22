Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outperforms its major peers

After closing the fifth consecutive trading day in positive territory, GBP/USD continued to edge higher on Thursday and touched its strongest level since July 2023 near 1.3130. Although the pair's technical outlook continues to highlight overbought conditions, upbeat PMI data from the UK seems to be helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "August is witnessing a welcome combination of stronger economic growth, improved job creation and lower inflation, according to provisional PMI survey data." Williamson added, "Both manufacturing and service sectors are reporting solid output growth and increased job gains as business confidence remains elevated by historical standards." Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps to near 1.3130 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session . The GBP/USD pair extends its winning streak to a sixth trading session on Thursday as the flash United Kingdom (UK) August S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report showed that overall economic activities expanded at a faster-than-expected pace. The Composite PMI came in higher at 53.4 than expectations of 52.9 and the prior release of 52.8 on a robust expansion in activities in manufacturing as well as the service sector.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.