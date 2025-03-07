Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Outlook for GBP remains positive

The risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) limit its losses and made it difficult for GBP/USD to extend its uptrend on Thursday. Early Friday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory and the USD Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, stays in the red below 104.00, allowing GBP/USD to stretch higher. Read more...

After moving sideways on Thursday and the Asian session on Friday, GBP/USD regained its traction and touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.2900 in the European morning. The February employment report from the US could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

24-HOUR VIEW: "Following the strong rise in GBP two days ago, we indicated yesterday that 'although deeply overbought, GBP appears to have enough momentum to rise further.' We pointed out, 'The levels to monitor are 1.2930 and 1.2975.' However, GBP rose less than expected to 1.2924. It ended the day largely flat at 1.2882 (-0.09%). The strong upward momentum over the past few days appears to be slowing. Today, we expect GBP to trade in a 1.2850/1.2925 range." Read more...

Strong momentum appears to be slowing; Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a 1.2850/1.2925 range vs US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, outlook for GBP remains positive; the next technical target is at 1.2975, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.