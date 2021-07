Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the right footing

US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session. GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row . The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, ending the day around 1.3775, not far from a daily high of 1.3787. The pair advanced throughout the first half of the day, supported by the better performance of equities and higher government bond yields. GBP/USD held on to gains despite the optimism deteriorated during the American session, with Wall Street struggling to post modest gains and Treasury yields edging firmly lower. Read more...

Currently, more than 100 pips of profit has been made from the GBPUSD longs. We can see that the market is bullish . The POC zone perfectly bounced off the GBPUSD as the essential support has been made. We can see that the upward trend is persisting and I advise protecting profits for everyone who entered long in the POC. Targets are 1.3750 followed by 1.3952 and 1.4080 as a part of a swing trade. Only if the market breaks below 1.3550 it will invalidate the bullish trend. Read more...

