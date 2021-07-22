Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the right footing

GBP/USD up move as expected
Currently, more than 100 pips of profit has been made from the GBPUSD longs. We can see that the market is bullish. The POC zone perfectly bounced off the GBPUSD as the essential support has been made. We can see that the upward trend is persisting and I advise protecting profits for everyone who entered long in the POC. Targets are 1.3750 followed by 1.3952 and 1.4080 as a part of a swing trade. Only if the market breaks below 1.3550 it will invalidate the bullish trend. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound on the right footing
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, ending the day around 1.3775, not far from a daily high of 1.3787. The pair advanced throughout the first half of the day, supported by the better performance of equities and higher government bond yields. GBP/USD held on to gains despite the optimism deteriorated during the American session, with Wall Street struggling to post modest gains and Treasury yields edging firmly lower. Read more...
GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum
US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session. GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row. The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3813
|Daily SMA50
|1.3986
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3723
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
