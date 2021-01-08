Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD needs a fresh catalyst

GBP/USD fades recovery moves below 1.3600 as risks dwindle

GBP/USD stays depressed while easing to 1.3563 during the initial Asian session on Friday. The cable dropped for the second consecutive day before bouncing off 1.3532. However, the recovery cools down from 1.3577 off-late. Fundamentals suggest the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak keeps weighing on the Cable even as the US dollar trims the latest gains. Updates from the White House and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are the key, not to forget the virus news.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3554 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.3566 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3512 Daily SMA50 1.3356 Daily SMA100 1.3178 Daily SMA200 1.2876 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3633 Previous Daily Low 1.3532 Previous Weekly High 1.3686 Previous Weekly Low 1.343 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3571 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3595 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3521 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3476 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.342 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3622 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3678 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3723

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs a fresh catalyst

The GBP/USD pair ended the day in the red around 1.3570, undermined by renewed dollar’s demand and the absence of UK news that could provide the pound with directional impulse. The currency remained under pressure after the latest total lockdown imposed by the government spurred concerns about potential economic fallout. This Thursday, the UK reported 52,618 new coronavirus cases, the first time the figure dropped this week, although the death toll reached a record of 1,162.

Read More ...