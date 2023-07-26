Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD meets with some supply on Wednesday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Two-month-old ascending trend-line holds the key ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of over a two-week low and attracts some sellers near the 1.2900 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2880-1.2875 region, down nearly 0.20% for the day, though the downside seems cushioned as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC policy meeting.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision later this Wednesday and is widely anticipated to hike interest rates by 25 bps. Investors, however, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year. This, along with Tuesday's upbeat Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, assists the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady just below a two-week high. Apart from this, reduced bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE) continue to undermine the British Pound (GBP) and exert some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD rebound prods 1.2900 as IMF defends UK growth forecasts, hawkish BoE bets increase, Fed eyed
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.2900 during early Wednesday morning in Asia, reversing from a two-month low, as well as snapping a seven-day-long losing streak, amid the broad US Dollar pullback. Apart from that, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) economic projections for the UK and Reuters’ poll about the Bank of England’s (BoE) next move also propel the Cable pair.
That said, the risk-on mood allowed the US Dollar to retreat from a multi-day high. Also weighing on the greenback, as well as fueling the Pound Sterling price, could be the market’s preparations for today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2885
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2857
|Daily SMA50
|1.2673
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2905
|Previous Daily Low
|1.281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
