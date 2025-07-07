Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may find initial resistance at nine-day EMA of 1.3645

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3600 after breaking below nine-day EMA
The GBP/USD pair extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3620 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bullish bias persists as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias. However, the GBP/USD pair has moved below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is weaker. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook: Pound Sterling to seek multi-year highs as Fed Minutes and UK GDP loom
The Pound Sterling (GBP) stretched its recovery mode and hit its highest since October 2021 against the US Dollar (USD) before sellers jumped in and sent the GBP/USD pair back toward the 1.3650 region.
After a stellar performance, spanning almost two weeks, GBP/USD buyers took a breather as exhaustion set in. The main driver again was the dynamics of the US Dollar, but the British bond market jitters were also felt midweek, undermining the recent bullish momentum in the currency pair. Read more...
GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction, flat lines around mid-1.3600s
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow band around mid-1.3600s during the Asian session amid mixed fundamental cues.
The British Pound (GBP) drew some support last week from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would remain in office for the foreseeable future. However, the growing possibility of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut as early as August acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stated that interest rates are moving downwards, while MPC member Alan Taylor called for faster rate cuts amid the risk of a hard landing for the UK economy. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
