Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may extend its gains if the UK economy shows expansion
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom (UK) docket has the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data for August to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, later this session at 06:00 GMT.

UK Gross Domestic Product is expected to increase by 0.1% month-over-month (MoM) in August, against the 0% reading in July. UK Industrial Production may rise 0.2% MoM in August, after declining 0.9% in July. Meanwhile, the annual production could fall 0.6% in the same month, following a 0.1% increase prior. Read more...

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3290. A raft of mid-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic releases are due on Thursday, but the American side of the data docket remains tepid amidst the ongoing US government shutdown that has crimped the flow of key data releases.

UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, and UK Trade Balance data, all for the month of August, are all due, and while each individual figure is mid-tier at best, a notable down- or up-turn across the board could see a sharp shift in intraday Cable flows. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground, advancing 0.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday during the North American session, as China-US tensions ease on comments of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3396 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3309.

On Wednesday, Bessent proposed a longer pause on high tariffs on Chinese products, in exchange for the recently tightened limits imposed by Beijing on critical rare earths. “Is it possible that we could go to a longer roll in return? Perhaps. But all that’s going to be negotiated in the coming weeks,” he said in a press conference in Washington. Read more...

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day upside move to near 1.1670 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair trades higher as the US Dollar continues to face selling pressure amid firm Federal Reserve dovish bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions.

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold's relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

