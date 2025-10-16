Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may extend its gains if the UK economy shows expansion

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom (UK) docket has the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data for August to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, later this session at 06:00 GMT.

UK Gross Domestic Product is expected to increase by 0.1% month-over-month (MoM) in August, against the 0% reading in July. UK Industrial Production may rise 0.2% MoM in August, after declining 0.9% in July. Meanwhile, the annual production could fall 0.6% in the same month, following a 0.1% increase prior.

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3290. A raft of mid-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic releases are due on Thursday, but the American side of the data docket remains tepid amidst the ongoing US government shutdown that has crimped the flow of key data releases.

UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, and UK Trade Balance data, all for the month of August, are all due, and while each individual figure is mid-tier at best, a notable down- or up-turn across the board could see a sharp shift in intraday Cable flows.

GBP/USD climbs as Bessent softens US stance, Powell’s dovish tilt

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground, advancing 0.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday during the North American session, as China-US tensions ease on comments of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3396 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3309.

On Wednesday, Bessent proposed a longer pause on high tariffs on Chinese products, in exchange for the recently tightened limits imposed by Beijing on critical rare earths. "Is it possible that we could go to a longer roll in return? Perhaps. But all that's going to be negotiated in the coming weeks," he said in a press conference in Washington.