GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.1450 inside weekly bearish channel
GBP/USD fades the month-start optimism as it slides to 1.1480 during Wednesday’s Asian session while staying inside a one-week-long descending trend channel. That said, the Cable pair’s latest losses also take clues from the bearish MACD signals and keep the sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD supported above 1.1450 after rejection at 1.1565
Sterling’s reversal from session highs at 1.1565 witnessed on Tuesday’s morning US session has found buyers at 1.1450, allowing the pair to return to levels near 1.1500. On the daily chart, the cable remains moderately bid, picking up after a 0.9% reversal on Monday.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1306
|Daily SMA50
|1.1368
|Daily SMA100
|1.1723
|Daily SMA200
|1.2346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1437
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. The mixed concerns surrounding China and the US and fresh US dollar selling also challenge the pair amid a sluggish Asian session.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 147.50 as USD drops with yields ahead of Fed
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds below 147.50 even as the BOJ meeting minutes defend the easy money policy early Wednesday. The pair remains weighed down by the renewed US dollar weakness amid falling Treasury yields, as traders prepare for the Fed verdict.
Gold remains easy around $1,650, falling wedge, Fed in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
Decentraland: A 20% rally for is possible
Decentraland price could rally once more to challenge newly established shorts. Decentraland price could be setting up for a countertrend rally targeting the September highs. Last month, the Ethereum-based gaming token witnessed a 23% rally, printing a last-minute October high at $0.73.
US and Europe diverge ahead of Fed meeting
US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100. “US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October."