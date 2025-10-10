TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains its position as the Pound receives support

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains its position as the Pound receives support
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.3300 due to BoE's cautious outlook

GBP/USD inches higher after three days of losses, trading around 1.3310 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair may appreciate as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground amid cautious sentiment surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy stance.

The BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that the monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer to create an environment conducive to growth. Mann also added that " Inflation remains persistent and the outlook for growth remains modest," per Reuters. Read more...

GBP/USD crashes to 1.3300 as risk-off sentiment drives Greenback gains

GBP/USD accelerated into the bearish side on Thursday, falling nearly eight-tenths of one percent and sending Cable bids into the 1.3300 handle for the first time since early August. Broad-market investor sentiment is beginning to crumble amid the ongoing US government shutdown, which shows no signs of slowing.

The US government’s ongoing shutdown has officially extended past the one-week mark, reaching its ninth day on Thursday. Investors initially showed little to no reaction to the shuttering of federal services, but market apprehension is slowly on the rise as the US Senate shows no signs of progress. Senate Republicans have rejected multiple budget bridging proposals from Democrats, as the two sides of the US government vote down party lines. Read more...

GBP/USD falls to two-month low as US Dollar momentum strengthens

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session on Thursday as the US Dollar reaches a 9-week high, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), hitting 99.51 as hedge funds increase bets on USD gains towards the year-end. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3314, down 0.67%, its lowest level since August 6.

US equities turned negative in the day, boosting the US Dollar, which is registering weekly gains of over 1.63% as of writing. A Bloomberg article reported that “Funds in Europe and Asia have ramped up option trades this week based on the view that currencies such as the Euro and Yen will weaken against the Dollar.” Read more...


Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

