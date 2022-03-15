Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks to settle below 1.3000

GBP/USD eyes below 1.3000 on Russia-Ukraine war escalation amid China’s aid to Moscow
The GBP/USD pair has been dumped heavily by the market participants on intensifying fears of China’s bailout to Russia. The US has told its allies that Russia has requested military assistance from China in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, the latter has displayed its willingness to support the former in the future. The US has also stated that the dragon economy might be providing military assistance to Russia already.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3011
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3475
|Daily SMA100
|1.3445
|Daily SMA200
|1.3621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
GBP/USD Forecast: Will 1.3000 support continue to hold?
After having started the week with a small bullish gap, GBP/USD has lost its traction and touched its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3008 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The pair is trading near Friday's closing level of 1.3030 in the early European session as investors remain hopeful for a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7200 on RBA Minutes, China data, Ukraine eyed
AUD/USD pokes intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend while bouncing off a fortnight low. RBA Minutes reiterate rejection for rate-hike, cites Ukraine war as a major uncertainty but suggests economic pick-up. Market sentiment improves despite China’s covid announcements as Ukraine hints at sooner peace agreement with Russia.
Gold bears approach $1,935 amid China’s covid woes, Ukraine concerns
Gold (XAU/USD) renews intraday low around $1,942, down 0.45% on a day, as COVID-19 fears of China add to the yellow metal’s latest weakness during Tuesday’s Asian session. Also favoring the bears are the mixed concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-HMA towards weekly support line
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0940 amid Tuesday’s initial Asian session, after a positive start to the week. The major currency pair holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the 200-HMA, which in turn joins downbeat MACD.
Solana price hits lowest point in six months, recovery likely as SOL leads in Web3 gaming
Solana price plummeted nearly 5% over the past week, hitting the lowest price in the last six months. Analysts believe Solana price could recover from a recent drop as the altcoin competes with Ethereum. Solana price plunged consistently for the past six months.
Backdrop remains grim as countdown to the Fed begins
While the Fed meeting is front and centre for this week, there are developments elsewhere that could steal the limelight from Jay Powell. The key market developments on Monday included an epic sell off in Chinese stocks.