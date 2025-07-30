Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD likely to consolidate between 1.3315 and 1.3385

Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar as Fed's policy takes centre stage
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades cautiously near 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto gains near the new monthly high of 99.00 posted on Tuesday. Read more...
GBP/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.3315 and 1.3385 – UOB Group
Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to consolidate between 1.3315 and 1.3385. In the longer run, price action continues to suggest GBP weakness; the next technical target is 1.3300, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...
GBP/USD holds ground around 1.3350 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed decision
GBP/USD edges higher after four days of losses, trading around 1.3360 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued ahead of US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later in the North American session. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 post-US GDP data
EUR/USD keeps its bearish tone well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, breaching below the 1.1500 contention zone on the back of further gains in the US Dollar. The move higher in the Greenback follows the better-than-expected ADP data and a firm flash Q2 GDP figures.
GBP/USD trims gains near 1.3340 on USD strength
The British Pound manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, with GBP/USD now reducing its earlier gains and returning to the 1.3340 zone after bottoming out in new two-month troughs in the previous day. In the meantime, Cable’s acceptable advance comes despite extra gains in the Greenback, backed by solid data releases.
Gold faces some selling pressure near $3,320 ahead of Fed
Gold’s downside momentum now gathers pace and sends the yellow metal to the $3,320 zone midweek, while traders assess the latest US data and gear up for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.