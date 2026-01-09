TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under pressure

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is under pressure
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling revisits weekly low against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades near its weekly low around 1.3420 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure as the US Dollar rallies further ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.17% higher near 99.00, the highest level seen in four weeks. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a lower range of 1.3400/1.3535 – UOB Group

Downside risk appears to be building, but any Pound Sterling (GBP) weakness is likely part of a lower range of 1.3400/1.3535, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, when GBP was at 1.3460, we were of the view that it 'could test 1.3435'. We highlighted that “the major support at 1.3400 is not expected to come under threat'. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces to 1.1650 post-US NFP

EUR/USD bounces to 1.1650 post-US NFP

EUR/USD now picks up momentum and retests 1.1650 amid modest gains in the US Dollar. The Greenback manages to extend its recent uptick despite the US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the economy added fewer jobs than initially estimated in December (+50K).

GBP/USD meets support near 1.3400

GBP/USD meets support near 1.3400

GBP/USD is still under steady selling pressure at the end of the week, sliding to the area of two-week lows near the 1.3400 support, always on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback.

Gold turns positive after NFP, targets $4,500

Gold turns positive after NFP, targets $4,500

Gold now manages to regain traction and trades with modest gains just below the $4,500 mark per troy ounce despite the better tone in the US Dollar, particulalry after US NFP came in below consensus in December. In addition, further gains in US Treasury yields across the curve keep the yellow metal’s price action subdued.

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data for December on Friday at 13:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 60,000 in December following the 64,000 increase recorded in November.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers