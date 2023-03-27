Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is struggling to extend its recovery further

That said, the quote managed to cheer the Bank of England’s (BoE) 0.50% rate hike with mostly positive economics, as well as the downbeat US Treasury bond yields. However, Friday’s risk-negative headlines tested the GBP/USD buyers before the latest run-up, backed by the weekend news. Read more...

GBP/USD begins the week on a positive footing, renewing its intraday high near 1.2250 while extending the previous two-week uptrend, as fears of US recession join positive headlines from the UK. However, the cautious mood ahead of this week’s key data/events seems to test the Cable pair buyers.

The USD Index has attempted a recovery move from 103.00 as the promise of providing more financial support to mid-size banks by the United States administration has infused confidence among market participants. Bloomberg reported that US authorities are considering an expansion of the emergency lending facility that would offer banks more support, and will provide the First Republic Bank more time to shore up its balance sheet. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair has surrendered its morning gains and has slipped to near 1.2230 in the Asian session. The Cable witnessed the heat after failing to climb above the immediate resistance of 1.2250 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some recovery after a gradual correction.

