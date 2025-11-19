Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is soft and a mid-performer
Pound Sterling slumps as soft UK CPI data boosts BoE dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines sharply against its major currency peers on Wednesday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. Read more...
GBP is soft and a mid-performer – Scotiabank
The Pound Sterling (USD) is soft, down a modest 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and a midperformer among the G10 in an environment of broad USD strength, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...
GBP/USD: Upward momentum is starting to slow – UOB Group
Pound Sterling (GBP) is expected to trade between 1.3125 and 1.3175. In the longer run, upward momentum is starting to slow; a breach of 1.3105 would indicate that GBP is likely to range-trade, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...
