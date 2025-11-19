Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is soft and a mid-performer

Pound Sterling slumps as soft UK CPI data boosts BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines sharply against its major currency peers on Wednesday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. Read more...

GBP is soft and a mid-performer – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (USD) is soft, down a modest 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and a midperformer among the G10 in an environment of broad USD strength, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...

GBP/USD: Upward momentum is starting to slow – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is expected to trade between 1.3125 and 1.3175. In the longer run, upward momentum is starting to slow; a breach of 1.3105 would indicate that GBP is likely to range-trade, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...