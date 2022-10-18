Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is pushing lower and testing levels below 1.1300

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its recent strong gains recorded over the past week or so and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Tuesday. The British pound draws support from the fact that the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed the majority of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor and provided reassurance to markets. Apart from this, some follow-through US dollar selling is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair rebounds a few pips from the daily low and climbs back above the 1.1300 mark during the early North American session. The modest recovery is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar selling, though lacks bullish conviction amid the UK political uncertainty. In fact, rebels within the ruling Tory Party are coming together to replace the newly-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in the wake of the recent tax cut fiasco. Apart from this, reports that the Bank of England is set to further delay quantitative tightening to help stabilize bond markets act as a headwind for sterling and cap the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The pound is giving away gains on Tuesday, following a 1% rally on Monday as the UK Government ditched most of the tax cuts plan announced in September. The sterling us testing prices sub-1.1300 on retreat from Monday’s highs at 1.1445. The pound attempts to extend below 1.1300 on retreat from 1.1445. Investors scale down hopes of aggressive BoE tightening. GBP/USD might decline towards the mid-1.11s. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.