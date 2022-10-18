- GBP/USD stages a modest intraday recovery, though lacks any follow-through buying.
- Subdued USD demand offers support; the UK political uncertainty caps the upside.
- A move beyond the 1.1400 handle is needed to support prospects for additional gains.
The GBP/USD pair rebounds a few pips from the daily low and climbs back above the 1.1300 mark during the early North American session. The modest recovery is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar selling, though lacks bullish conviction amid the UK political uncertainty.
In fact, rebels within the ruling Tory Party are coming together to replace the newly-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in the wake of the recent tax cut fiasco. Apart from this, reports that the Bank of England is set to further delay quantitative tightening to help stabilize bond markets act as a headwind for sterling and cap the GBP/USD pair.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been struggling to gain any traction, suggesting that any subsequent move up might confront resistance near the 1.1400-1.1410 area. This is followed by the overnight swing high, around the 1.1440 area, above which the GBP/USD pair could climb to the monthly peak, just ahead of the 1.1500 psychological mark.
The latter coincides with the 50-day SMA, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery from an all-time low touched in September. The GBP.USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 1.1555-1.1560 intermediate resistance before eventually climbing to the 1.1600 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the 1.1300 mark now seems to find some support near the daily low, around the 1.1255 region. Some follow-through selling would expose the 1.1200 level, below which the GBP/USD pair could slide to the next relevant support near the mid-1.1100s. The latter should now act as a pivotal point for spot prices.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair could then accelerate the fall towards testing the 1.1100 mark and the 1.1055-1.1050 support zone.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.1356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1135
|Daily SMA50
|1.15
|Daily SMA100
|1.1835
|Daily SMA200
|1.2467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.1300 post-BOE headlines
GBP/USD stands above 1.1300 and not far from its daily high, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot. The better tone of global equities and stable government bond yields weigh on the greenback.
EUR/USD holds steady around 0.9850 after mixed ZEW
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9850, as the mixed Germany and Eurozone ZEW sentiment data fail to impress. The pair quietly consolidates as a better market mood falls short of boosting the EUR.
USD/JPY resumes advance after a short-lived knee-jerk
USD/JPY trades back above 149.00, at its highest in three decades, quickly erasing a slide towards 148.11. Market players suspect a Japanese intervention, although there was no official word on it. Meanwhile, USD resumes its advance as Treasury yields hold near weekly highs.
Gold retreats to $1,650 level amid a pickup in USD demand
Gold struggles to capitalize on its early uptick amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Growing recession fears offer some support to the XAU/USD and helps limit the downside.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.