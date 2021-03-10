Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is holding in positive territory

GBP/USD bulls taking on bearish commitments at a 61.8% Fibo
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low with 1.3802, currently around 1.3810, during its fifth day of declines on Tuesday.
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3890 at the time of writing, rising from a low of 1.3801 to a high of 1.3925, up some 0.54% on the day so far. The pound is supported by positive developments in Britain's vaccination programme, with the Bank of England's governor cautiously optimistic about the nation's economic recovery.
More than 22 million people have already had the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK which has encouraged demand for UK assets. In the prior week's futures markets, net GBP long positions surged to their highest levels since April 2018.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls may have better chances if the recovery extends beyond 1.3950
The GBP/USD pair reached an intraday high of 1.3925, recovering on the easing dollar’s demand. The pair settled in the 13890 price zone, despite the positive tone of equities, as global indexes closed in the green. The pair’s direction kept depending solely on the US as the UK macroeconomic calendar remains scarce, with the focus on coronavirus vaccines roll-out. The country is among the ones that have vaccinated the most of its population, with roughly 34% of the UK inhabitants having received at least one shot. Nevertheless, the number of new contagions remains above 5,000 per day, and while improving, it’s still high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900
Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. The major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.