Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in search of a bottom, with eyes on Fed and BOE

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: In search of a bottom, with eyes on Fed and BOE
There was no reprieve for GBP bulls, as the previous week’s selling spiral gathered steam and smashed GBP/USD to its lowest level since July 2020 at 1.2410. King dollar reigned supreme amid heightening volatility within the G10 fx space throughout the week. The monetary policy divergence between the Fed and BOE will remain the main underlying theme ahead of policy announcements and US Nonfarm Payrolls. Read more...
GBP/USD rallies into upper 1.2500s amid pre-month-end buck profit-taking
Pre-month-end profit-taking in the US dollar, which has up until this point been on a rampage higher in recent weeks against most of its major counterparts, is being attributed as the main factor giving GBP/USD a lift on Friday. The pair was last trading in the 1.2575 region, up about 1.0% on the day and over 1.3% higher versus Thursday’s intra-day lows at 1.2410. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2572
|Today Daily Change
|0.0116
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|1.2456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2951
|Daily SMA50
|1.3127
|Daily SMA100
|1.3308
|Daily SMA200
|1.3479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2411
|Previous Weekly High
|1.309
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2823
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2706
GBP/USD Outlook: Any meaningful recovery seems elusive; US PCE inflation data in focus
The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling for the sixth successive day and dived to its lowest level since July 2020 on Thursday amid the relentless US dollar buying. The prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, along with the deteriorating global economic outlook, pushed the USD to a five-year high. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming meeting on May 3-4. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish remarks from influential FOMC members last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The US central bank is also expected to continue tightening its monetary policy when it meets again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
