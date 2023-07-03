Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady as US PMI slows

GBP/USD holds steady as US PMI slows, UK data sparks recessionary talks

GBP/USD stayed firm at the beginning of the year’s second half, at around the 1.2690s area; post-data release in the United States (US) showed manufacturing activity slowed down. Meanwhile, UK data portrayed a slight improvement but remained in recessionary territory. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2690, almost unchanged. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling turns choppy as investors await key PMI figures

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is demonstrating a non-directional performance above the crucial support of 1.2660 as United Kingdom's global Manufacturing PMI numbers (June) have outperformed expectations. The economic data jumped to 46.5 versus the expectations and the former release of 46.2. The GBP/USD pair broadly looks well-supported as inflationary pressures in the Britain region are struck above 8.5% and showing no signs of easing despite the restrictive monetary policy. Read More...
 

GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow range around 1.2700, remains below 200-hour SMA

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.2700 mark through the Asian session. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain below Friday's swing high and so far, have been struggling to make it through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.269
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2652
Daily SMA50 1.2549
Daily SMA100 1.2379
Daily SMA200 1.2112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2728
Previous Daily Low 1.2599
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2881

 

 

 
