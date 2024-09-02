Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds positive ground near 1.3135

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling strength hinges on US Nonfarm Payrolls
The buying interest in the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD) remained unabated, sending the GBP/USD pair to a 29-month-high above 1.3250 before sellers fought back control in the second half of the week.
GBP/USD extended the previous week’s winning momentum and recorded a 29-month high at 1.3266, as the US Dollar downside gathered steam in the early part of the week. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 23 continued to ramp up dovish expectations surrounding potential interest-rate cuts later this year, exacerbating the pain in the USD. Read more...
GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3100 as September Fed rate cut bets remain in play
The GBP/USD pair gains ground around 1.3135, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the UK this week, the USD price dynamic will be the main driver for the GBP/USD. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August will take center stage on Friday.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) easing expectations remain weigh on the Greenback. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week signalled that a rate cut was imminent, citing labor market concerns. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a nearly 70% of the 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in September, while the odds of a 50 bps reduction stand at 30%. Read more...
