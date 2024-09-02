Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds positive ground near 1.3135

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) easing expectations remain weigh on the Greenback. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week signalled that a rate cut was imminent, citing labor market concerns. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a nearly 70% of the 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in September, while the odds of a 50 bps reduction stand at 30%. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair gains ground around 1.3135, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Monday. In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the UK this week, the USD price dynamic will be the main driver for the GBP/USD. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August will take center stage on Friday.

GBP/USD extended the previous week’s winning momentum and recorded a 29-month high at 1.3266, as the US Dollar downside gathered steam in the early part of the week. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 23 continued to ramp up dovish expectations surrounding potential interest-rate cuts later this year, exacerbating the pain in the USD. Read more...

The buying interest in the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD) remained unabated, sending the GBP/USD pair to a 29-month-high above 1.3250 before sellers fought back control in the second half of the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.