Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds near 1.3500 as ceasefire hopes offset Fed, UK CPI risks

GBP/USD holds near 1.3500 as ceasefire hopes offset Fed, UK CPI risks
GBP/USD holds firm at around 1.3500 on Tuesday amid reports of a possible end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, traders await inflation data in the United Kingdom (UK), the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July meeting and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. Read More...
GBP/USD returns above 1.3500 as traders brace for hotter UK inflation
GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut
The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3500 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) posts modest gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) September 16-17 meeting. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later on Wednesday. Read More...
