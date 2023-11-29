Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds above the 1.2700 mark ahead of the US GDP data

GBP/USD advances to fresh multi-month peak, eyes mid-1.2700s amid bearish USD
The GBP/USD pair scales higher for the fifth straight day – also marking the eighth day of a positive move in the previous nine – and advances to a fresh three-month peak during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2715-1.2720 region, up 0.20% for the day, and seem poised to prolong a near three-week-old uptrend in the wake of sustained US Dollar (USD) selling.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, sinks to its lowest level since August 11 amid rising bets for a series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024. The expectations were reaffirmed by the overnight dovish remarks by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, saying that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to the 2% target. Read more...
GBP/USD holds above the 1.2700 mark ahead of the US GDP data
The GBP/USD pair gains momentum above 1.2700 during the early European session on Wednesday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury bond yields. The pair currently trades near 1.2715, up 0.19% on the day.
The Bank of England (BoE) governor, Jonathan Haskel said inflationary pressures remain in the UK labor market and there was no way to cut interest rates from their 15-year high any time soon. While BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said monetary policy would need to be restrictive for some time to bring inflation down. On Monday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said getting inflation down to the central bank's 2% target will be hard work as most of its recent decline was caused by the unwinding of the surge in energy prices last year. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2408
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2494
|Daily SMA200
|1.2461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2715
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2607
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
