Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits two-week high

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD hits two-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying following an intraday dip to the 1.2445 region and build on its steady intraday ascent through the early North American session. The uptick, marking the third successive day of a positive move, pushing spot prices to a two-week high, around the 1.2515-1.2520 region in the last hour – though it lacks bullish conviction. Read more...

GBP/USD gathers strength for a sustainable move above 1.2500

The GBP/USD pair is consolidating near the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable is gathering strength for a sustained breakout above 1.2500 after a few failed attempts. Rising expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) to arrest double-digit stubborn inflation are fueling fresh blood into the Pound Sterling. Read more...

 

GBP/USD bulls reaching for a close above 1.2500

GBP/USD is flat in Tokyo following an impressive rally on Thursday in a continuation of the short squeeze. The bulls reached the prior resistance around 1.2500 and sit there currently waiting for a fresh impetus sat not far off a 10-month peak. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.257
Today Daily Change 0.0073
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.2497
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2439
Daily SMA50 1.224
Daily SMA100 1.2209
Daily SMA200 1.1937
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2436
Previous Weekly High 1.2474
Previous Weekly Low 1.2354
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2456
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2414
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2392
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2519
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2583

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000, looks to post small weekly gains

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000, looks to post small weekly gains

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000, erasing its daily losses in the process. Following a negative opening, Wall Street's main indexes turned positive on the day on Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD heads for highest close in almost a year near 1.2600

GBP/USD heads for highest close in almost a year near 1.2600

GBP/USD rose sharply on Friday breaking to fresh highs. The pair jumped to 1.2583, the highest level since May 2022, as the Pound outperformed and the US Dollar tumbled amid risk appetite.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south

Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south

Following a drop below $1,880, Gold price turned north and advanced toward $1,990 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's recovery ahead of the weekend.

Gold News

SHIB devs gear up for update, BNB crumbles under selling pressure, Ethereum deposits climb

SHIB devs gear up for update, BNB crumbles under selling pressure, Ethereum deposits climb

Shiba Inu developers are working on a technical update, a cold wallet according to recent developments. Shiba Inu is therefore likely to recover from its downward trend with the bullish catalyst.

Read more

Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news

Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news

INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures