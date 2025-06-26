Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits near 4-year high as Trump eyes Powell successor

GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3710 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair has marked 1.3724, a fresh high since January 2022, which was recorded on Thursday. The risk-sensitive GBP/USD pair receives support from the improved risk appetite, driven by a fragile US-brokered Israel-Iran ceasefire. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its winning streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive trading day on Thursday, refreshing an over three-year high at around 1.3765 at the time of writing. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as the US Dollar faces a sharp selling pressure after United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterated attacks on Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, following Chair Jerome Powell’s commitment to a “wait and see” approach on interest rates in the two-day semi-annual testimony before Senate. Read More...

The Pound Sterling advances to near four-year highs against the US Dollar on Thursday, as breaking news revealed by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) suggests that US President Donald Trump might name Jerome Powell's successor to the Federal Reserve Chair in October and September. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3746, up 0.61%. Read More...

