Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.3600 level

Has GBP/USD cleared the way to 1.40+?

The pound could be among the best-performing currencies in 2021 now that a no-deal Brexit has been avoided. With the UK also being among the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccines, I reckon the economy could rebound sharply once lockdowns end. Forward-looking investors are thus likely to buy the dips in the pound.

What’s more, after years of side-ways consolidation amid Brexit uncertainty, there could be an even bigger move on the cards. This makes the pound appealing in my view and it is among the key developed currencies to watch out for in 2021.

Read more...

GBP/USD breaks convincingly above 1.3600 and key downtrend

GBP/USD looks to finally be making some headway to the north of the 1.3600 level, an area which the pair had struggled to crack over the last few hours. Since breaking to the north of this area, cable is making serious headway towards last Friday’s high at 1.3636. At present, the pair trades with gains of well over 100 pips on the day or about 0.8% and is close to 1.3620. On the day, GBP is far and away the best performer of the G10 currencies.

Read more...