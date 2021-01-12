GBP/USD breaks convincingly above 1.3600 and key downtrend

- GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.3600 level and broken above a crucial downtrend in recent trade.
- Also supporting GBP on Tuesday is vaccine optimism and markets reducing bets on BoE negative rates.
GBP/USD looks to finally be making some headway to the north of the 1.3600 level, an area which the pair had struggled to crack over the last few hours. Since breaking to the north of this area, cable is making serious headway towards last Friday’s high at 1.3636. At present, the pair trades with gains of well over 100 pips on the day or about 0.8% and is close to 1.3620. On the day, GBP is far and away the best performer of the G10 currencies.
A bout of technical buying appears to be supporting the action; not only has the pair broken to the north of the 1.3600 level, but also above a downtrend that had been intact since the start of the year, linking the 4, 6 and 8 January highs at just above 1.3700, around 1.3670 and 1.3636 respectively. Technically speaking, the pair is likely to maintain a short-term bullish bias going forward, with these above-noted levels likely to be the key areas of resistance. Meanwhile, recently broken above downtrend may well come back into play as support if GBP/USD slips back towards 1.3600 again.
Reasons for GBP outperformance
Technical buying is one factor working in favour of GBP on Tuesday, but a number of fundamental themes also seem to be helping.
Firstly, markets appear to have interpreted comments from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey earlier on during the European morning session as tilting hawkish and are subsequently paring their bets that the bank will take interest rates into negative territory in the coming months. Bailey called negative rates a “controversial issue” and said that there are a lot of “issues” with negative interest rates, in what markets appear to be taking as his strongest rebuke of the potential policy yet.
Note that he, nor any other BoE members, have completely ruled the option out and, indeed, other BoE policymakers like Gertjan Vlieghe seem to strongly favour negative rates. Nonetheless, Bailey’s comments have seen the money market interest rate expectations for the end of 2021 rise to around -10bps from -15bps on 5 January. Meanwhile, expectations as to where the bank’s key lending rate will be in August 2022 has risen to above -10bps from previously around -17bps on 5 January.
Elsewhere, GBP appears to be deriving some support from the UK ongoing vaccination race lead over its major developed market peers; the country has already given roughly 4% of the population their first jabs (versus 3% in the US). Monday’s updated government vaccine numbers suggested that 2.3M people had received the 2.6M vaccines already administered and that vaccinations per day had hit a pace of 200K, which is expected to be further supported by the opening of 50 mass injection hubs around the country. The government seems increasingly confident that it can hit its target to have vaccinated 13M people by the middle of next month.
“The speed at which the population is being vaccinated will influence economic performance in 2021" says Jefferies, who continues that the UK economy has “the potential to surprise on the upside”. The bank continues that “having been slow to lockdown in 2020, the UK is rolling out the vaccines at a relatively fast rate”, which the bank thinks means there is a chance that the UK could re-open its economy sooner than its peers.
Looking ahead, while the UK’s strong vaccination performance coupled with an increasingly negative interest rate averse BoE might support GBP versus its G10 peers, the return of Brexit talks could pose a downside risk; UK/EU discussions on financial services will begin next week and the UK PM Boris Johnson said he is aiming to clinch a deal by March.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 as markets find their feet
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD is trading around after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling them "controversial". The faster UK vaccination campaign is also underpinning sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.