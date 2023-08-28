Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD halts decline and reclaims 1.2600

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD halts decline and reclaims 1.2600 amid UK’s holiday and hawkish Fed

The British Pound (GBP) stopped its free-fall on Monday against the US Dollar (USD) amidst a UK Summer Bank Holiday, which spurred choppy trading amongst most FX pairs during the overlap of the London-New York session. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2601, gaining 0.19%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling remains vulnerable as high inflation threatens economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovered after printing a fresh 14-week low, but the broader bias remains bearish as the British economy is exposed to a possible recession due to an aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair communicates fears about rising interest rates as the tight labor market is losing its appeal, and firms have reported a decline in production due to a dismal demand outlook. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could revisit the 1.2480 region – UOB

Further downside in GBP/USD could extend the decline to the 1.2480 zone in the next few weeks, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2604
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.272
Daily SMA50 1.2788
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2655
Previous Daily Low 1.2548
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2427
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2747

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0800 ahead of this week's key data Premium

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0800 ahead of this week's key data

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0800 on Monday. Although there is a positive shift seen in risk mood, Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's high-impact data releases from the Euro area and the US. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2600

GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2600

After rising above 1.2600 at the beginning of the week, GBP/USD lost its traction and retreated below that level. The bullish opening in Wall Street helps the pair hold its ground in the American session as investors prepare for this week's high-impact data releases. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD losing steam after posting a three-week high Premium

Gold: XAU/USD losing steam after posting a three-week high

Spot Gold surged against the US Dollar, with the XAU/USD pair hitting a three-week high of $1,926.04 a troy ounce. Financial markets started the week looking at China as the country announced another round of measures to boost the Yuan. 

Gold News

Could volatility come back to crypto markets this week?

Could volatility come back to crypto markets this week?

This week is jam-packed with events that are likely going to bring volatility back to crypto markets. Due to the type of events, this spike in volatility can be ephemeral, so investors need to be cautious.

Read more

Focus turns to key data releases this week

Focus turns to key data releases this week

Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures