GBP/USD could revisit the 1.2480 region – UOB

Further downside in GBP/USD could extend the decline to the 1.2480 zone in the next few weeks, note Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: We expected GBP to break below 1.2580 last Friday, but we indicated that “it remains to be seen if it can maintain a foothold below this level.” We also indicated that “the next support is at 1.2530.”. In line with our expectations, GBP broke below 1.2580 as it dropped to 1.2548 before ending the day at 1.2577 (-0.19%). Downward momentum has not increased much; this combined with oversold conditions, suggests that GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. Today, GBP is more likely to trade sideways, probably in a range of 1.2545/1.2625.
Next 1-3 weeks: Our update from last Friday (25 Aug, spot at 1.2600) still stands. As highlighted, the increase in downward momentum suggests GBP is likely to weaken to 1.2530, possibly 1.2480. We will continue to hold the same view as long GBP stays below the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.2685 (level was at 1.2720 last Friday).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
