BoE’s Pill: There's a risk that we draw too much comfort
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Huw Pill said that there’s a risk that they will draw too much comfort from the dip in inflation that will come in April. He added that they should not overinterpret changes to growth outlook, speaking to businesses on Friday.
Key takeaways:
Labor market does appear to have eased significantly, perhaps more than activity data would have predicted.
Should not overinterpret changes to growth outlook in February BOE forecasts.
Latest pay intentions data is good evidence that the disinflation process is intact but not complete.
Latest DMP data on pay and pricing plans are not at entirely comfortable levels.”
